Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘envious’ with powerful move

Prince Harry’s beloved wife Meghan Markle is likely to be “envious” of the Duke’s ever increasing popularity, especially after a string of his recent solo engagements.
The Duke of Sussex first impressed the US audience with his impressive trip in NYC without Meghan, last month, followed by his UK visit for the Annual WellChild Awards and then a tour to the South Africa.
These back-to-back appearances not only gave Harry a golden opportunity to showcase his true strengths but also to make a point that he has the ability to highlight himself without her.
Now a royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has shared her thoughts on Meghan’s reception of Harry’s popularity and success.
During her conversation with Talk TV Kinsey said, "It's going to cause problems at home if Prince Harry goes off to New York and goes off to South Africa and the headlines are glowing, and you're sitting at home with two kids on your hip."
"She [Meghan Markle' is going to be envious of Prince Harry's popularity, she's going to be envious of his ability to bounce back because she doesn't have that,” she added.
Meanwhile, the Talk TV host, Kevin O'Sullivan also added, "I think that Harry when he's on his own, is a different person to when he is with Meghan, and that shone through on his mini tour."
During Prince Harry’s solo engagements, the Duchess of Sussex also attended two key events, including, LA Children Hospital visit, followed by International Day of a Girl celebrations.