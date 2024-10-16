Royal

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein

The Crown Prince and Princess of Jordan made his first public appearance after welcoming daughter in August 2024

  by Web Desk
  October 16, 2024
Princess Rajwa took a break from mother duties and went out to enjoy a football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein.

On Tuesday, the royal couple made their first public appearance after the birth of their first child, Princess Iman bint Hussein.

Rajwa and Hussein attended a qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Jordan and Oman.

As seen in the viral pictures from the game, the pair were cheering on their team, Jordan, as it won with a 4-0 score.

For the sports event, the Princess donned a black dress, while the Prince went for a jacket that bore the national flag of Jordan.

Moreover, Hussein made the announcement about the birth of their first child a few months back.

He wrote on Instagram, “Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days."

Five days after giving birth to Princess Iman, the royal mum was discharged from the hospital.

Queen Rania posted exclusive pictures from the hospital a few days after Rajwa was discharged.

The lovebirds welcomed their daughter on August 3, 2024.

