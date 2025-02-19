Princess Beatrice husband makes candid confession weeks after daughter’s birth

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has opened up about why he preferred to live in a 19th century old farmhouse.
Nearly a month after the couple welcomed their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, the Italian realtor opened up about his property development company Banda’s approach, when it comes to redefine luxury.
As reported by GB, the UK-born Italian count who moved to an old farmhouse in the Cotswolds with Beatrice in 2021 told AD Middle East, “To me, the beauty of imperfection is quiet luxury."
The CEO and creative director of Banda believes that the flaws in any property have the power to "tell a story” and “a part of its journey”.
Explaining his obsession with old the restored properties and the decision to move to a 19th century farmhouse, Edoardo noted, “I love [old] things that have been restored; human-made rather than machine-made they've got soul, they've got energy. That's got far more value.”
Edoardo founded Banda in 2007 at age 23, and one of Banda's most high-end projects includes Waldorf Astoria hotel, which was transformed from London's Admiralty Arch.
The five-star hotel, which is set to open this summer offers guests a breathtaking view of Buckingham Palace, the headquarters of King Charles III.