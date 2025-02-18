King Philippe, Queen Mathilde pay royal tribute in new ceremony

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde honoured the deceased members of the Royal Family during a tribute ceremony.
On Tuesday, February 18, the Belgium royal family shared that King Albert II, Queen Paola, Prince Laurent, Princess Claire, Princess Delphine and Mr. James O’Hare also joined Philippe Mathilde for the traditional tribute.
Moreover, Princess Esmeralda and Princess Lea also joined the remaining royals for the event.
In the shared photo, the Queen of Belgium looked elegant in a Ralph Lauren soutache-trim interlock blazer. She finished the look with a pair of gloves and matching navy blue hat.
Mathilde can be seen shaking hands and greeting public in the pictures.
Taking to Instagram, the Palace wrote, “The King, the Queen, King Albert II, Queen Paola, Prince Laurent, Princess Claire, Princess Delphine, Mr. James O’Hare, Princess Esmeralda and Princess Lea will gather today in the Church of Our Lady in Laeken for the traditional tribute to the deceased members of the Royal Family.”
Meanwhile, the monarch went for a black long coat.
Notably, the ceremony took place at Our Lady Church in Laeken.
The traditional event is held annually to commemorate the deceased members of the Belgian royal family.