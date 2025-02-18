Royal

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde pay royal tribute in new ceremony

Prince Laurent, Princess Claire, Princess Delphine, James O’Hare joined the royal couple for the traditional event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde pay royal tribute in new ceremony
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde pay royal tribute in new ceremony

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde honoured the deceased members of the Royal Family during a tribute ceremony.

On Tuesday, February 18, the Belgium royal family shared that King Albert II, Queen Paola, Prince Laurent, Princess Claire, Princess Delphine and Mr. James O’Hare also joined Philippe Mathilde for the traditional tribute.

Moreover, Princess Esmeralda and Princess Lea also joined the remaining royals for the event.


In the shared photo, the Queen of Belgium looked elegant in a Ralph Lauren soutache-trim interlock blazer. She finished the look with a pair of gloves and matching navy blue hat.

Mathilde can be seen shaking hands and greeting public in the pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the Palace wrote, “The King, the Queen, King Albert II, Queen Paola, Prince Laurent, Princess Claire, Princess Delphine, Mr. James O’Hare, Princess Esmeralda and Princess Lea will gather today in the Church of Our Lady in Laeken for the traditional tribute to the deceased members of the Royal Family.”

Meanwhile, the monarch went for a black long coat.

Notably, the ceremony took place at Our Lady Church in Laeken.

The traditional event is held annually to commemorate the deceased members of the Belgian royal family.

King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training

King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
US Social Security chief resigns amid clash with DOGE over sensitive data

US Social Security chief resigns amid clash with DOGE over sensitive data
Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style

Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style
Bull shark leaves woman handless for trying to take its photo

Bull shark leaves woman handless for trying to take its photo
King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style
Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style
Meghan Markle gets accused of using Archie, Lilibet for ‘advertisement’
Meghan Markle gets accused of using Archie, Lilibet for ‘advertisement’
King Carl Gustaf takes big step to ‘strengthen’ Stockholm defense
King Carl Gustaf takes big step to ‘strengthen’ Stockholm defense
King Charles awards special honor to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Amy Dowden
King Charles awards special honor to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Amy Dowden
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rebranding themselves’ to stay in spotlight?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rebranding themselves’ to stay in spotlight?
King Felipe, Queen Letizia make joint appearance for new meeting
King Felipe, Queen Letizia make joint appearance for new meeting
Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update
Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update
Princess Lilibet joins mom Meghan Markle in new venture
Princess Lilibet joins mom Meghan Markle in new venture
Princess Iman new born Princess Amina meets fellow Royals
Princess Iman new born Princess Amina meets fellow Royals
Meghan Markle makes surprising announcement after reuniting with Harry
Meghan Markle makes surprising announcement after reuniting with Harry
Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet