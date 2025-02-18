Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rebranding themselves’ to stay in spotlight?

Meghan Markle changes name of her lifestyle brand from American Rivera Orchard to As Ever

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025


After Meghan Markle’s announcement about her lifestyle brand, reports are suggesting that Prince Harry and his wife are “rebranding themselves” to remain in spotlight.

Earlier this month, the royal couple made headlines for Invictus Games and recently the Duchess of Sussex shared that she’s changing name of her brand from American Rivera Orchard to As Ever.

A royal author Hugo Vickers discussed the potential purpose behind her move during a chat with The Sun.

He said, “I think there's a lot of sort of jumping in and then rethinking. It's always this sort of rebranding of themselves, and reinventing themselves so that they're always in view of the public.”

The expert added, “It does all seem a little bit…how do you put it? Incredibly commercial. It's obviously aimed at marketing. But from what I read, all this has happened quite suddenly.”

According to him, Meghan and Harry’s new move might be a tactic to remain in public view.

Moreover, he also suggested that people would only watch her documentary because “she's married to Prince Harry.”

For those unversed, the Duchess' documentary With Love, Meghan will release on March 4, 2025.

