King Felipe, Queen Letizia make joint appearance for new meeting

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have appeared together for the latest meeting!
On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the Royal Family of Spain took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos from the Spanish Monarch and Queen’s second meeting with the Royal Patronage.
For the meeting, Felipe and Letizia had invited the Royal Patronage of the Gallery of the Royal Collections.
The translated caption of the post reads, “The King and Queen presided over the second meeting of the Royal Board of Trustees of the Gallery of Royal Collections, which has a broad participation of representatives of recognised prestige and serves as a vector of involvement of civil society in the dissemination and support of its activities.”
Further briefing about the Gallery of Royal Collections, the Palace noted, “The Gallery of Royal Collections, built in the monumental complex of the Royal Palace of Madrid, serves as a cultural showcase of the diversity and exceptional quality of the National Heritage, the royal collections, the palaces, monasteries, churches and natural spaces that comprise it.”
Moreover, this comes after the Spanish Royal Family shared that Princess Leonor, who is on her naval training, had arrived in Brazil, which is the first American stop of the 97th Training Cruise.