Prince Edward, Sophie take break from royal duties to enjoy chilly getaway with son

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Prince Edward and Sophie have also taken a break from royal duties to enjoy a chilly getaway with son amid Prince William, Kate Middleton's family Caribbean getaway.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spotted enjoying a skiing holiday with their teenage son, James, Earl of Wessex, as they hit the slopes in St Moritz, Switzerland.

Prince Edward and Sophie were joined by a group of friends, however, the couple's only daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews, was notably absent.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reported Caribbean getaway, the Duke and Duchess opted for a snowy treat in the Swiss Alps. St Moritz, a popular ski resort which has hosted the Winter Olympics twice.

Photo: BACKGRID
Photo: BACKGRID

For the winter outing, Sophie, who turned 60 last month, wrapped herself in a belted navy coat which she paired with a blue ski trousers.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward wore a bright red Colmar ski jacket and son, James opted for a navy blue and red ski jacket.

Prince Edward and Sophie skiing trip comes days after their recent official visit to Nepal, where they connected with youngsters participating in The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

