Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

The model copied the 'Lover' crooner’s famous 'OH HI' entrance from her Eras Tours

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024


Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her longtime friend Taylor Swift in a stylish and heartfelt way during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

During her runway walk, the mother of one who is enjoying her love life with Bradley Cooper, copied the Lover crooner’s famous "OH HI" entrance from her concerts.

Hadid mimicked Swift’s style and emerged from below the runway in a way that resembled her pal’s entrance at her Eras Tour.

She donned silky pink lingerie and large angel wings, the model posed which also appeared as a tribute to the Fortnight singer before moving down from the stage once again.

Prior to her walk, she hinted at her special nod for Taylor Swift, saying, “There's something on the runway tonight that's new, at least for me.”

The model added, “I can't remember if it's ever been done on the VS runway. There's an aspect that Taylor trained me for on her tour.”

Hadid said, “In one of her rehearsals, she was like, 'I'm going to show you how we do this,' and now I'm doing it tonight."

After her statement, fans consider Swift will come with her beau Travis Kelce to support Hadid.

But she clarified, while conversing with Entertainment Tonight, "I think if they have one more night before he goes back (to training with the KCC), they'll probably be cozy on the couch. That's just my guess.”

Notably, Gigi Hadid, who shares a daughter Khai with her former beau, made a comeback on ramp after a long hiatus since 2018.

