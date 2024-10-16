Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years

Prince William’s much-treasured dream has at last come true after a wait of eight long years!
As per GB News, the Prince of Wales is a well-known fan of the Jason Bourne franchise, and its makers have now announced its six instalment.
It follows him personally requesting director Paul Greengrass thrice to make another sequel in the spy film series that released its fifth part back in 2016.
In fact, even at the recent BAFTA event, Prince William outright caught him and pleaded, “Another Bourne, please?”
“Not for me, they need someone younger. I’ve done my bit. But I hope they get somebody,” Paul Greengrass replied, throwing water over the Prince of Wales’ desires.
But he did offer some consolation, informing, “I think they’re in the process.”
Prince William finally got some good news now as the sixth title for Jason Bourne has been confirmed as The Bourne Dilemma with Matt Damon reportedly returning to play the lead.
Even though Paul Greengrass isn’t directing it, the movie is said to have been in development since the past one year and will hit cinemas in 2026 for cheering the Prince of Wales up.