Entertainment

Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence on Nikki Garcia ‘reconciliation’ rumors

Nikki Garcia filed for divorce from estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev after his domestic violence arrest

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence on Nikki Garcia ‘reconciliation’ rumors
Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence on Nikki Garcia ‘reconciliation’ rumors

Artem Chigvintsev is opening up about “reconciliation” speculations with Nikki Garcia!

Two years after their marriage, the retired professional wrestler pulled the plug on her relationship with Chigvintsev after he was arrested on the charges of domestic violence on August 29, 2024.

However, there have been rumors surrounding the former Dancing with the Stars pro that he may be trying to give his marriage with Garcia a second chance and is planning to reconcile with her.

Breaking silence on the rumors, Artem Chigvintsev told PEOPLE on Wednesday, October 16, that he never showed any interest in getting back together with Nikki Garcia.

“The reporting that I wanted to reconcile with Nikki is incorrect," he said.

It was also reported that as per the dancer’s attorney Ilona Antonyan, Chigvintsev has not stayed in any sort of contact with his ex-wife since early October.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, October 15, a judge at Napa County, California ordered that the former couple will be the joint custodians of their 4-year-old son, Matteo, after Garcia made a plea to be the sole legal and physical custodian of their only child, reported TMZ.

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees

Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

Entertainment News

Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Jennifer Garner expresses joy for reuniting with THIS ’13 Going on 30’ costar
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Selena Gomez launches new global Rare Beauty campaign
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton honour late One Direction star Liam Payne
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Liam Payne flew to meet THIS One Direction member before death
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Kim Kardashian unfazed by public criticism after rocky love life
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Liam Payne’s legal troubles with ex Maya Henry took a toll before his death
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Liam Payne leaves music industry mourning after tragic death
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan rejects 'plus-size heroine' label: 'So insulting'
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Halsey shares regret over photo she once took with police to avoid trouble
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic