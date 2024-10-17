Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence on Nikki Garcia ‘reconciliation’ rumors

Artem Chigvintsev is opening up about “reconciliation” speculations with Nikki Garcia!
Two years after their marriage, the retired professional wrestler pulled the plug on her relationship with Chigvintsev after he was arrested on the charges of domestic violence on August 29, 2024.
However, there have been rumors surrounding the former Dancing with the Stars pro that he may be trying to give his marriage with Garcia a second chance and is planning to reconcile with her.
Breaking silence on the rumors, Artem Chigvintsev told PEOPLE on Wednesday, October 16, that he never showed any interest in getting back together with Nikki Garcia.
“The reporting that I wanted to reconcile with Nikki is incorrect," he said.
It was also reported that as per the dancer’s attorney Ilona Antonyan, Chigvintsev has not stayed in any sort of contact with his ex-wife since early October.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, October 15, a judge at Napa County, California ordered that the former couple will be the joint custodians of their 4-year-old son, Matteo, after Garcia made a plea to be the sole legal and physical custodian of their only child, reported TMZ.