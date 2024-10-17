Entertainment

Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift

The NFL player shared the details about his date night with the 'Lover' crooner

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Travis Kelce couldn’t contain his excitement as he gushed about his recent 'awesome' baseball date with ladylove Taylor Swift.

While conversing with his brother Jason Kelce at the New Heights podcast's recent episode, the NFL player shared the details about his recent date night with the Lover crooner after they attended the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians game.

“It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody. All our friends [came],” Travis stated.

He added, “We had [an] unbelievable crew, with us and hanging with us.”

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs further revealed, “And, you know, it was, it was fun,” adding, “Even though the [Guardians] couldn’t pull it off, it was still an exciting, exciting game. And it was cool to see Yankee Stadium because I’ve always wanted to see that thing in person in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn’t disappoint, man. The Yankees, the fans, the players, everybody involved, man.”

Travis raved about his outing as he labelled the date with Taylor Swift “awesome.”

Notably, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spent time together since they made their love life public in September 2023.

