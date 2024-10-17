Kim Kardashian unfazed by public criticism after rocky love life

Kim Kardashian is unapologetically confident about her true self stating that she’s no longer concerned with public opinion or criticism.
According to Life and Style a source shared, “She used to be so consumed by the public’s perception of her.”
The insider disclosed that after her four kids and three divorces, the SKIMS founder “couldn’t care less about what anybody says or thinks about her,” adding, “and is adopting a new "love me or love me’ mentality."
Notably, Kim has been married three, she first tied the knot with music producer Damon Thomas, then to former NBA player Kris Humphries (which infamously lasted just 72 days) and her last marriage was with the American rapper Kanye West.
She divorced West in 2021 and shares four children with him, daughter North, 11, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5.
Kim has previously talked about wanting to spend her future with someone out of the limelight, but most recently, she was connected to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.
The twosome split in April 2024 after less than a year of dating.