Liam Payne leaves music industry mourning after tragic death

October 16, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Liam Payne, the former member of One Direction, has passed away in a tragic death on Wednesday night.

The late musician was pronounced dead after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as per Argentine news channel TN.

Local police told PEOPLE that currently they are investigating the cause behind his death, adding that an autopsy will be conducted.

The communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, Pablo Policicchio, told The Associated Press that Liam “had jumped from the balcony of his room.”

According to him, police went to the hotel after getting an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time.

He said, warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Moreover, the hotel manager can be heard on a 911 call saying they had "a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.”

Liam was a member of a popular boy band, One Direction, consisting of four other members Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

In 2016, the pop-rock band announced that they will would be going on an indefinite hiatus after the release of their last album Made in the A.M.

