Liam Payne flew to meet THIS One Direction member before death

The former One Direction star, Liam Payne, passed away at the age of 31

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Liam Payne’s Argentina visit was more than just a trip!

The former One Direction singer, who passed away in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16, travelled to the country to attend the concert of his ex. One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan.

Just two weeks prior to his tragic death, Payne turned to his social media and revealed that he wanted to reconcile with his former bandmate Horan, for which he flew to the South American country.

The 31-year-old singer recorded a video on Snapchat on which he could be seen expressing his wish to meet Niall Horan, stating, “I think we might just go and say hello. It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple things with the boy.”

Liam Payne death cause was reported to be falling from the balcony of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Weeks before his death, the singer explained that there was no beef between him and Horan and that he just needed to “talk” to him at his October 2 concert.

Meanwhile, as per a source closed to Payne revealed to Page Six that the former One Direction star had spent the final years of his life in crisis.

“Liam had been cycling through periods of ruinous behavior for a long time. He was open about his struggles but tried to downplay them at times. His demons were much worse than he let on,” noted the insider.

As per the statement released by the local police, Liam Payne’s fall from the balcony resulted in extremely serious injuries. They also stated that the singer may have been under the influence of drug and alcohol before throwing himself off.

