Liam Payne’s legal troubles with ex Maya Henry took a toll before his death

The former One Direction member passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Liam Payne, who lost his life at tragic death on Wednesday was reportedly "extremely overwhelmed" by ongoing legal battles with his ex, Maya Henry.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the former member of One Direction "was extremely overwhelmed by all of the legal issues" involving Henry.

The Daily Mail reported that Payne’s ex issued a cease-and-desist order last week after she accused her former partner of repeatedly contacting her.

Notably, Payne and Henry were engaged before calling off their relationship in 2022.

On October 6, the For Nonna Anna star shared a video on TikTok, claiming that her former partner, whom she doesn't identify but links to One Direction fans, still persistently contacts her on her phone.

"It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from . . . Also [he] will email me," Henry claimed.

She added, "Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?"

"Also messaging my friends," she noted, adding, "I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently."

The model accused Payne of "weaponising" One Direction fans against her.

She said, "He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him.' "

To note, Payne was found dead after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 16.

