Jennifer Garner expresses joy for reuniting with THIS ’13 Going on 30’ costar

Jennifer Garner is nothing but excited to share screen with her 13 Going on 30 costar Judy Greer for the upcoming sequel of The Last Thing He Told Me.
Taking to her official Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 16, the Elektra actress shared the screenshot of a news article which reported that Greer will be joining the forthcoming Apple series cast alongside Garner.
Expressing her joy, the actress captioned the story, “First of all: Season Two!! And also First of all: @missjudygreer!!!!!!!!”
Judy Greer and Jennifer Garner have previously costarred in 2004 film 13 Going to be 30.
The film revolves around a teenage girl Jenna (Christa B. Allen) who is sick of junior high school and transforms into a 30-year-old adult (Jennifer Garner) overnight, only to find out that being a grownup isn’t as easy as it looks like.
Meanwhile, Greer played the role of Jenna’s school’s ruling clique group Six Chicks’ leader, Tom Tom.
The season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me, that first aired in 2023, will mark the reunion of both actresses after 20 years.
While Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse, will be reprising their roles for the upcoming sequel, Judy Greer’s character is yet to be disclosed. However, Deadline reported that the actress will be a recurring character in the season.