Entertainment

Jennifer Garner expresses joy for reuniting with THIS ’13 Going on 30’ costar

The ’13 Going on 30’ actress gears up to reprise her role for ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ season 2

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Jennifer Garner expresses joy for reuniting with THIS ’13 Going on 30’ costar
Jennifer Garner expresses joy for reuniting with THIS ’13 Going on 30’ costar

Jennifer Garner is nothing but excited to share screen with her 13 Going on 30 costar Judy Greer for the upcoming sequel of The Last Thing He Told Me.

Taking to her official Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 16, the Elektra actress shared the screenshot of a news article which reported that Greer will be joining the forthcoming Apple series cast alongside Garner.

Expressing her joy, the actress captioned the story, “First of all: Season Two!! And also First of all: @missjudygreer!!!!!!!!”

Jennifer Garner expresses joy for reuniting with THIS ’13 Going on 30’ costar

Judy Greer and Jennifer Garner have previously costarred in 2004 film 13 Going to be 30.

The film revolves around a teenage girl Jenna (Christa B. Allen) who is sick of junior high school and transforms into a 30-year-old adult (Jennifer Garner) overnight, only to find out that being a grownup isn’t as easy as it looks like.

Meanwhile, Greer played the role of Jenna’s school’s ruling clique group Six Chicks’ leader, Tom Tom.

The season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me, that first aired in 2023, will mark the reunion of both actresses after 20 years.

While Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse, will be reprising their roles for the upcoming sequel, Judy Greer’s character is yet to be disclosed. However, Deadline reported that the actress will be a recurring character in the season.

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

King Charles refuses to give in amid serious health woes

Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees

Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

Entertainment News

Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Travis Kelce shares his special feelings after 'awesome' date with Taylor Swift
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence on Nikki Garcia ‘reconciliation’ rumors
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Selena Gomez launches new global Rare Beauty campaign
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton honour late One Direction star Liam Payne
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goals with North West in new outing
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Liam Payne flew to meet THIS One Direction member before death
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Kim Kardashian unfazed by public criticism after rocky love life
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Liam Payne’s legal troubles with ex Maya Henry took a toll before his death
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Liam Payne leaves music industry mourning after tragic death
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan rejects 'plus-size heroine' label: 'So insulting'
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Halsey shares regret over photo she once took with police to avoid trouble
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic