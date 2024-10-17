Liam Payne death: Rare facts to know about One Direction’s heartthrob

Liam Payne, who passed away at the age of 31 in a tragic incident, has left a timeless legacy behind him.
The late musician was one of the member of a wildly popular boy band, One Direction, from 2010 to 2016.
He died on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
As tributes from celebrities and his fans are pouring in, let’s take a trip down the memory lane to his journey from X Factor to international stardom.
Liam Payne's adorable early life:
Liam Payne was born in Wolverhampton, England, on August 29, 1993. He studied at St Peter's Collegiate School in Compton. The late icon is survived by his parents, Karen and Geoff; and two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola.
Liam Payne auditions for 'X Factor UK':
Liam initially auditioned in 2008 for X Factor UK but he could not secure a spot on the show.
However, he returned in 2010 to audition and became part of the boy band, One Direction, created by judge Simon Cowell.
The other members of the group includes Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.
One Direction’s ruling the world era:
1D became the best-selling boy bands in no time. The group of five members have bagged numerous awards including BRIT Awards, VMAs and American Music Awards. They even went on a successful world tour.
Moreover, the pop band performed their famous song What Makes You Beautiful at the 2012 Olympics in London.
One Direction part ways:
One Direction released three mega successful albums, Up All Night, Take Me Home and Midnight Memories, before Zayn left the band in 2015.
However, the remaining four members worked together and released two more albums before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.
Liam Payne becomes proud father:
Liam Payne welcomed son Bear Grey with his ex girlfriend Girls Aloud’s Cheryl on March 22, 2017.
He parted ways with Cheryl in July 2018.
Liam Payne’s solo career:
After One Direction’s hiatus, all the members started their solo music careers. The late singer released his debut album LP1 in 2019, with Strip That Down becoming the hit track of his album.
As per Capitol Records, Liam sold more than 23 million singles.
Liam Payne’s tragic death:
Liam Payne left the music industry mourning on October 16, 2024.
As of now, the real cause behind his death has not been revealed but local police told PEOPLE that currently they are investigating the cause, adding that an autopsy will be conducted.