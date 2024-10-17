Selena Gomez video chat leaves boyfriend Benny Blanco yearning: SEE

Selena Gomez knows well how to keep boyfriend Benny Blanco yearning!
Taking to his official Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 16, the American record producer and songwriter shared an adorable screenshot of the Emilia Pérez actress while on a video call with her.
Desperately waiting for his lover to come back, Benny Blanco penned, “Will u come home already???”
The snap featured Selena Gomez looking gorgeous in a black T-shirt while lying in the bed. Wearing minimal makeup with blushed cheeks, the Only Murders in the Building actress was beaming in the screenshot as her eyes sparkled while looking at the love of her life.
Meanwhile, Blanco was not visible in the story due to his dark room that had the lights turned off.
This adorable snapshot comes just a day after the 32-year-old actress stunned the crowd at the Q&A event held for her French musical film Emilia Pérez on Tuesday evening, October 15, in New York City.
Selena Gomez wore an alluring blazer minidress over a white blouse and paired her beautiful outfit with black high heels.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023, when the actress left a string of comments on the music producer’s Instagram.
Since then, the couple can be seen publicly displaying their love for each other.