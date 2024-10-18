Prince William cracks naughty joke after dog jumps at him during latest appearance

Prince William was stunned by an adorably enthusiastic Labrador during his visit the Duchy College in Cornwall today, on October 17.
As per GB News, the Prince of Wales was being welcomed by the institute’s staff and students when a lively dog named River suddenly jumped at him!
During this surprise catch moment, he was immersed in a meet-and-greet conversation with the furry pet’s handler.
Prince William gave a few chuckles to the Labrador, then continued on his walkabout with the other candidates, clicking photos and selfies together.
Soon enough, he got to crack one naughty joke of his own.
While participating in a crime scene investigation activity exclusively set up for him, the Prince of Wales was examining an abandoned burglary vehicle that had a bag full of trophies dropped next to it.
Winking at Prince William’s love for the Aston Villa, a student joked that the award carrier could be from that football club’s trophy cabinet.
“There are a few comments I could make about that… but I am not going to,” the Prince of Wales cheekily responded.
Spending time at the Duchy College, he learned about the various courses offered by it and joyously interacted with rural students from the area.