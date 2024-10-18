Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the most loved couple of B-town, are currently in talks with Maddock films to star in a love story together.
After winning hearts with their electrifying chemistry in the 2021 film Shershaah, fans of this real-life couple are eagerly waiting to see them burn screens yet again.
According to India Today, the lovebirds have already negotiated to be a part of the untitled budding romance thriller.
While the plot details stay under wraps, some reports suggest that it will not be a typical Bollywood styled love story
The portal’s source said, “There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements.”
"Maddock is making an interesting, fresh film for the viewers," added the insider.
To note, in the much-watched movie Shershaah, the Ek Villain star essayed the role of the late captain Vikram Batra, highlighting his contributions and sacrifice for the country.
The Jugjugg Jeeyo starlet portrayed Sidharth's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema in the biographical film.
Kiara Advani is busy filming her upcoming movie, War 2, while, Sidharth Malhotra is set to face-off Saif Ali Khan in Race 4.