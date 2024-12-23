Aiman Khan shares glimpses from her ‘24 hours’ in Lahore

Aiman Khan is keeping it classy in all black!
The Ishq Tamasha actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of her stunning photos, giving fans a sneak peek into her exciting day.
"24 hours in Lahore," Aiman wrote in the caption.
She posted a slew of mirror selfies, in which she could be serving up major fashion goals in sleek black outfit.
Aiman's post also featured two of her friends who have also dressed to impress.
Her ardent fans couldn't help but gush over her elegant look.
One user wrote, "Black beauty."
While another added, "Loving your Black outfit and your artistic jewellery."
"Lahore and you," the third penned.
The fourth commented, "OHHHH look who's in her favourite town LAHORE."
Meanwhile, actress and model, Aamna Ilyas noted, "You look amazing."
Aiman Khan’s recent post comes after she celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary with husband Muneeb butt on December 1, 2024.
“Forever with you is where I want to be. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY,” she wrote along with an intimate photo of two where Muneeb held Aiman in a close embrace.