Hania Aamir opens up about her ‘dark’ childhood

Hania Aamir might’ve explained the reason behind her bubbly personality.
The Mere Humsafar actress appeared on YouTube channel Mashable Middle East for a Carpool Karaoke-style interview with host Rannvijay Singha for the series, The Dubai Journey.
Driving around the roads of Dubai, Hania talked about all chapters of her life from her career journey, to friendship with Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh’s concert.
While the Anaa actress was talking about her early years and childhood, the conversation took a serious turn.
When the host of The Dubai Journey asked Hania about any core memory from her childhood that she always carries, reply from the 27-year-old was unexpected.
Not giving too much information about her personal life, she shared, “Honestly, my childhood was kind of dark,” which left Rannvijay a bit shocked.
The Sang-e-Mah actress continued, “So I think that when you see a lot of sad people around you, it just gives you this super power of being grateful, dealing with things and having a positive outlook."
Hania shared how having a not-so-happy childhood lead her to look at things in a nicer way and have a general positive outlook at life.
She revealed how experience like that can change the way you deal with tough circumstances, noted, “[It can lead to] become funny, cracking jokes just to get through the difficult situation”.
“My childhood was full of getting through it,” Hania added.
She concluded the talk about her childhood with, “And that became a huge part of my personality, so even now kuch be ho jaye (whatever happens), I will say Ho jayega (it’ll be alright).
On the work front, Hania Aamir is currently in U.S. right now along with her co-stars for meet and greet with fans for her popular drama, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.