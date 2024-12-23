Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reveals daughter Dua's face at private event

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have finally revealed their new-born daughter Dua's face but only to paparazzi.
The couple, who recently shared screen in Singham Again, invited the paparazzi to their home for an informal meet and greet on Monday, where they introduced their little one.
Although, Ranveer and Deepika requested paparazzi not to click the photos, they posed for the camera.
In one of the videos making rounds on internet, Ranveer could be seen planting a gentle kiss on Deepika’s cheek.
For the meet and greet, the Bajirao Mastani actress slipped into a stunning beige gown while Ranveer looked dapper in all-white outfit.
Sharing the videos and photos from the meet and greet session, a paparazzi account wrote, "Baby DUA who looks as angelic as an angel, is definitely all set to become the cynosure of every eye! As they say...nazar naa lag jaaye ...)."
Deepika and Ranveer are not the first one who revealed their baby’s face to paparazzi.
Previously, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also showed their son Akaay's face to the paparazzi at the airport and requested them not to click pictures of their son.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, on September 8, 2024, in Mumbai.