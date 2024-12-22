Trending

Fahad Mustafa gushes over Hania Aamir at fan meet and greet event

The ‘KMKT’ costars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa met fans at Houston meet and greet event on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Fahad Mustafa has nothing but only praises for his Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum costar Hania Aamir!

On Saturday, December 21, the superhit onscreen couple, who has recently garnered outpouring love and attention from fans for their stunning performance in KMKT, graced a fan meet and greet event organized in Houston, Texas, United States.

During the event, the actor, who got immense love for portraying Mustafa in the drama, gushed over the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress for her talent.

In a sort clip shared on Instagram, Fahad Mustafa can be seen saying, “I did this project and acting after like 3-4 years so I was in my rusty looks. Also, she is such a pro and she worked excellently which is why I felt sometimes that if I do not perform as good as her then we’ll get insulted in front of the audience,” said the actor.

Notably, the 2024 drama marks Fahad Mustafa’s comeback in the TV industry after 9 years with his last drama before hiatus being 2015’s Dusri Bivi.

Meanwhile, before starring as Sharjeena in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania Aamir was seen in Mere Humsafar (2022), Sang-e-Mah (2022), Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha (2022-23) and Siyaah (2023).

