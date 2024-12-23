Trending

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?

2013 film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
In a surprising update, Deepika Padukone might be once again sharing screen with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!

On Monday, December 23, Dharma production, who produced Padukone and Kapoor’s 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, turned to its official Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post, hinting at the sequel of the hit film.

In the post was a throwback snap from one of the scenes in the movie in which Padukone, Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, went on hiking trip to the Himalayas in Manali.

What made the post cryptic and hinted towards the sequel was the caption alongside the snap that fans were quick to decode.

“Humein inse pyaar ho jaayega...phir se!” read the caption which was Deepika Padukone’s dialogue to Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

The thrilled and excited fans were quick to guess what might be cooking and swiftly made their ways to the comments section to drop their wild speculations.

“Broooooooo is it what I am thinking?” guessed one, another speculated, “Is it YJHD 2 ? Or Re release YJHD?”

A third expressed, “whats cooookinnnnnnn!!! goood loookinnn.”

A fourth wrote, “Why am I assuming YJHD P2.”

Meanwhile, one more exclaimed, “Oh comee on just tell it already.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stars Ranbir Kapoor as Kabir “Bunny” Thapar, Deepika Padukone as Dr. Naina Talwar, Aditya Roy Kapur as Avinash “Avi” Arora, and Kalki Koechlin as Aditi “Adi” Mehra.

