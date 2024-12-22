'Pushpa 2' stampede: Allu Arjun makes plea as his house vandalizes by protesters

Allu Arjun has made an emotional plea to fans as his Hyderabad’s house vandalized by protesters o Sunday evening amid Pushpa 2 stampede allegations.
Taking his X on Sunday, Arjun urged his fans to express feelings responsibly both, online and offline.
"I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline," he wrote.
Arjun further added, "Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts.”
Hours after his tweet, the protesters pelted his house in Jubilee Hills with stones and tomatoes.
In the video shared by Big TV, the protesters could be seen holding placards as they demanded the actor to pay the victim’s family at least ₹1 crore, given that Pushpa 2: The Rule made good money at the box office.
At the time of attack, Arjun and his family were home. His staff took his children, Arha and Ayaan, to their maternal uncle's home.
On December 4, Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which caused a stampede-like situation resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalization of her young son in critical condition.
He was arrested in the case on December 13 and released on December 14 after the HC granted him interim bail.