Alia Bhatt makes powerful move after 'Jigra' failure

Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt's new spy thriller 'Alpha' is set to hit cinemas on Christmas next year

  by Web Desk
  October 18, 2024
Alia Bhatt radiates joy on ‘Alpha’ set after ‘Jigra’ failure
Alia Bhatt radiates joy on ‘Alpha’ set after ‘Jigra’ failure

Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Kashmir for the shoot of YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, showcased her natural beauty from the sets.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Jigra failure which as per movie critics did not live up to the audience expectations. 

On Instagram this Friday, the official Instagram account of the hotel that hosted the superstar in Kashmir unveiled stunning pictures of the actress.

This new post is seemingly a powerful comeback by the Brahmastra actress. 

In the photos, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress amped up her style game wearing a white cardigan paired with navy blue pants, complemented by a warm white muffler around her neck.

She sported a no-makeup look and styled her hair in a bun while carrying a handbag in one hand.

Another individual was also spotted in the click, presenting her with what appeared to be an antique item.

“It was a pleasure hosting you, Alia Bhatt! Your presence brought an extra sparkle to the beauty of Kashmir. We look forward to your next visit,” read the post’s caption.


Earlier in August, the Heart of Stone famed actress also shared a heartwarming click with her fellow actress Sharvari Wagh from Kashmir, standing near a river.

Alpha is helmed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Exclusive reports suggested that Bobby Deol will play the antagonist while the veteran star Anil Kapoor will essay R&AW.

To note, Alia Bhatt’s starrer Alpha will hit Indian cinemas on December, 25, 2025, during the Christmas holidays. 

