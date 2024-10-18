Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston ‘researches’ cloning her loved one to ease future heartache

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly investigating cloning to cope with loved one death

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Jennifer Aniston does not want to experience her another loved ones’ death so she is researching about cloning them to ease future heartache.

After two divorces and multiple heartbreaks, the Friends actress now spend most of her spare time with her dogs.

According to Life & Style, Aniston has become fascinated with cloning her dogs to alleviate potential grief when they pass away.

“Jen’s dogs have become her life and she’s researching the possibilities of having them cloned, so that when they do eventually pass it might be a little less painful,” a source revealed.

They went on to share, “When she lost her dog Norman,” referring to the dog Aniston adopted while filming Friends.

“It absolutely wrecked her. She’s dreading going through that agony again and a few people have suggested she should look into cloning the three pups she has now just to ease the pain of the loss a little,” the insider added.

To note, Aniston's $21 million Bel-Air mansion is home to her four dogs.

The insider continued, “This isn’t something she’s going to openly talk about. It obviously sounds pretty kooky, but she’s investigating the possibility."

She hasn’t made any decisions one way or the other, but it’s certainly something that she’s curious about,” they added.

Jennifer Aniston has recently launched The Clydeo Fund, to support unadopted animals.

