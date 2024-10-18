Entertainment

Andrew Garfield open to make 'Spider-Man' comeback under certain conditions

Andre Garfield gave his thoughts on whether he would play the role again

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Andrew Garfield revealed he would “for sure” don the Spider-Man suit once more, but only under specific conditions.

For a segment about the top movies in his life in PEOPLE magazine, Garfield looked back on a number of his movies, such as the Spider-Man series, and gave his thoughts on whether he would play the role again.

He stated, “I think what it would take is a great idea, a great concept. Something that is surprising and odd and fun, joyful. It has to be worthwhile.”

The Social Network star went on to say about Spider-Man: No Way Home, “I think we had such a great time on that last one that you want to just go, ‘Okay. Leave it. It was great. It worked. It was a risk and it really, really worked.’”

Garfield added, “I'm so happy that they had the courage to do it. It's such a great idea. I would never have had that foresight. So I'm really just proud and happy that I get to be a part of that. But if there's something that can be concocted and thought up that feels additive to the canon of that character, then for sure.”

Notably, he played the titular Marvel hero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2, also starred in the 2021 hit Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

