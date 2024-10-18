Entertainment

Taylor Swift gets back to work after cozy moments with Travis Kelce

The 'Lover' crooner hinted at her mega return to Eras Tour since her last performance in August

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024


Taylor Swift has finally ended her vacation mode as she teased her return to the stage of her Eras tour after spending quality time with her beau Travis Kelce.

The Lover crooner took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the snippet that hinted hr mega return to Eras Tour since her last performance in August.

In a shared video she visited the stadium donning a bright yellow sweatshirt with blue jeans, holding her cat in arm.

To accessorise her look she covered her eyes with shades and for her makeup she elevated the look with her signature red lips.

She shared the video along with the caption, “Back in the office…#MiamiTSTheErasTour.”


Notably, the Fortnight crooner was on brief after successfully ending the European leg of the Eras Tour in August which she kicked off in May 2024.

Amid her break from work, Swift made several outings with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

They enjoyed nights out during their time in New York City, which included an evening with Swift’s close friend Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Swift and Kelce were also spotted attending a New York Yankees playoff game in the Bronx.

