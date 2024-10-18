Trending

Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum

Hania Aamir roars with excitement at London Science Museum

  by Web Desk
  October 18, 2024
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress shared a carousel of photos from her London getaway.

Aamir kicked of her carousel with photos of delicious dinner at London’s Prada Caffè, featuring pasta, croissants, waffles and coffee.

The post then featured a full solo picture of the Mere Humsafar actress in which she could be seen wearing white baggy sweater over a blue button-down shirt which she paired with blue ripped jeans.

Aamir completed her look with Black over coat, matching handbag, boots and shades, exuding cool vibes.

She the shared some picture from London Science Museum.

One of the clips features a life size moving dinosaur, looking absolutely real as it roared.

The remaining photos showed Aamir wearing a dino mask and unleashing her inner dinosaur.


Soon after the post, her ardent fans flooded the comment section with love.

One fan wrote, “9th slide is so hania aamir coded.”

While another noted, “Guysss her life isn't easy. But it's her happy personality that make you think that she's happy all the time. When you see her smiling, please say Masha Allah!”

“Why so cute in 8th picture,” asked the third.

Prior to this, Hania Aamir shared glimpse of Billie Eilish’s concert on her Instagram on Thursday.

