Tom Hardy looks back on health scare in rare interview

Tom Hardy – one of the most active actors know for action roles– has shared his battle with multiple health issues.
The Venom actor revealed that he has seen some tough time due to his health and undergone multiple surgeries over the years.
While talking to Esquire on May 9, Friday, Tom noted, "I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back, I've got sciatica as well."
Expressing his bewilderment, he said "And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from?"
The 47-year-old actor admitted that his body is "falling to bits" and " it's not going to get better."
Remaining hopeful, Tom confessed that he is considering several ways to improve his health, including "bespoke homeopathic treatments" and "all the stem cells."
Talking about stem cells, the Legend actor shared that if that is what his body needs, then it would be a practical thing to do.
Tom Hardy's personal life
Tom opening up about health struggles was something truly rare as he is known for keeping his personal life private.
Little is known about his wife Charlotte Riley - who he tied the knots with in 2014 - and his children.
The pair shares two kids together; first born in 2015 and second in 2019.
Along with that, Tom Hardy also has an 18-year-old son Louis from previous relationship