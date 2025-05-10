Taylor Swift releases fiery statement after being subpoenaed in Blake Lively case

Taylor Swift has seemingly had enough of being dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal war!
The Grammy-winner singer, who remined quite since the beginning of this legal battle, has finally broken her silence to quash the rumors about her involvement in the high-profile case.
While Swift herself stayed tight-lipped on the matter, her team released a scathing and fiery statement after she was subpoenaed by Baldoni's lawyers in his ongoing legal battle with Lively.
Taylor Swift's statement
"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," a spokesperson for the singer told PEOPLE in a statement, referencing Swift's Eras Tour.
The statement further added, "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
About Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit
Blake Lively first sued her Justin Baldoni in December, accusing him of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.
Justin denied the accusation and a month later filed a counter suit, alleging defamation and extortion against the Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicity team.
He also claimed that Swift and Reynolds pressured him into accepting one of Lively's rewrites on the movie.
Now, Swift has been subpoenaed as a witness in the case and the trial, named Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., which will cover both lawsuits, is scheduled for March 2026.