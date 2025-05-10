Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter claps back at trolls criticizing her 2025 Met Gala look

The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner made third appearance at the 2025 Met Gala earlier this week

Sabrina Carpenter recently fired back at trolls for criticizing her 2025 Met Gala outfit.

The Short n' Sweet hitmaker attended the star-studded event on Monday, May 5, at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Shortly after her headline-grabbing appearance, Carpenter was trolled on social media, as fans believed the singer had failed to honor this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, a tribute to cultural critique and reclamation of Black designers who've been sidelined from larger fashion conversations.

According to People, an X user released Louis Vuitton's ensemble worn by Carpenter at the fundraising event, as many of them assumed that they felt would've complemented her petite figure more.

The user also wrote, "I would never suggest this color or the 'ringmaster' costume to begin with, but it’s a perfect example of how dressing against your body type can go wrong."

In response to the critique, the Taste crooner commented on the hate remarks, saying, "damn I f----- up."

Sabrina Carpenter talks about her 2025 Met Gala look:

During the event, Carpenter told Vogue about her designer outfit, She said that Louis Vuitton's men's creative director, Pharrell Williams, decided to create an outfit without pants, just to elevate the singer’s height.

"He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are," the musician added.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to conclude her popular concert tour, Short n' Sweet, in November 2025, marking her third appearance at the Met Gala. 

She debuted in 2022 in a skin-baring gold Paco Rabanne gown inspired by the "Gilded Glamour" dress code. 

