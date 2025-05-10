Entertainment

Blake Lively slams legal tactics after Justin Baldoni’s team drags in Taylor Swift

Blake Lively's legal rep issued the statement after Taylor Swift was subpoenaed in the case

Blake Lively's representative has strongly criticized Justin Baldoni's legal team for subpoenaing Taylor Swift and suggesting monetizing Lively's deposition by selling tickets.

The Gossip Girl star's team slammed Justin Baldoni’s lawyers for suggesting they sell tickets to her deposition and for dragging Taylor Swift into their It Ends With Us legal fight.

"Mr. Baldoni, Mr. Sarowitz, and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue - Madison Square Garden - to witness Ms. Lively’s deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions all over the world," a rep for Lively, 37, said in a statement, referring to Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz.

"This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus," the statement continued.

"The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women's rights and reputations. Including in the past month seeking to strike down for all, a powerful California victims' rights law, calling it 'unconstitutional,' " the rep added.

They continued, “The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as 'female allies' and their team continue to show their true colors.”

Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni team:

Notably, Blake Lively's legal rep issued the statement after Swift was subpoenaed in the case on Friday, May 9. 

