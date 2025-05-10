Tom Cruise makes bold move to deepen romance with girlfriend Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise wants his girlfriend Ana de Armas to stay by his side always!
To keep his girl right next to him and deepen their newly blossomed romance, the Mission: Impossible 8 star has made a bold move.
As per a source, who spoke to The Sun on Friday, May 9, the 62-year-old legendary American actor has approached the Blonde starlet to be his “leading lady” in his next film.
Speaking about Tom’s love and respect for Ana, the tipster noted, “Tom and Ana have grown closer over the past couple of months and he has huge respect for her as an actress.”
They continued, “He is developing a new film and he has approached Ana to be his leading lady. Ana is one of the best actresses in the business as far as Tom is concerned and he wants her by his side in the new movie.”
Further noting, the source shared that although Tom Cruise has “a lot on his plate” at the moment as he is busy promoting his new film, Mission: Impossible 8, and filming for another movie titled Judy, the actor is eagerly looking forward to sharing the screen with his new love interest.
“But this new project is really exciting for Tom and he wants Ana to be in it with him," the insider added.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' recent outing:
The lovebirds were last seen sneaking out of David Beckham's 50th birthday bash on Sunday, May 4, 2025.