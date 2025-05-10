Johnny Rodriguez, Hispanic country music star, dies at 73

Johnny Rodriguez has passed away.
On Saturday, May 10, Deadline reported that the pioneer Tejano, Texas and Hispanic country music star was surrounded by his loved ones when he breathed his last at the age of 73.
In a Facebook post, Johnny’s daughter, Aubry Rodriguez, announced the legendary singer’s death noting, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Johnny Rodriguez, who left us peacefully on May 9th, surrounded by family.”
"Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him,” she added.
Aubry, who is musician, further expressed, “We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans, colleagues, and friends during this time of grief. While the world has lost an extraordinary talent, we have lost someone irreplaceable – and we ask for privacy as we navigate this painful moment together.”
About Johnny Rodriguez:
Johnny Rodriguez, whose full name was Juan Raoul Davis "Johnny" Rodriguez, was an American country music singer born on December 10, 1951.
The legendary singer was one of the most successful male country music artist in the 1970s and 1980s, and recorded multiple superhit tracks, including Desperado, Follin’, and You Always Come Back To Hurting Me.