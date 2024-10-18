'Devastated' Simon Cowell grieves over Liam Payne's tragic death

Simon Cowell has finally opened up about the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne .
Payne died after falling from third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday, October 16, at age 31.
Since the news of his sad demise emerged, tributes continue to pour in for Liam around the world, however, One Direction's co-creator Cowell remained silent till yet.
Now a day after, he shared a statement to Instagram on October, 18.
"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens," he started.
Cowell continued, "Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you."
He further recalled working with Payne on The X Factor.
"I had to tell you when you were 14 that this wasn't your time. And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A lot of people would have given up. You didn't. You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam," he said.
The former American Idol judge conclude the long note, saying, "I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were.”
"Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family,” wrote.
Simon Cowell and X Factor guest judge, Nicole Scherzinger, put Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in One Direction after they all auditioned for the show separately.