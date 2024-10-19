Madonna makes first appearance at Billie Eilish concert after brother’s death

Madonna was spotted at her first public outing since mourning the loss of her beloved brother Christopher Ciccone.
On Thursday night, October 17, the Material Girl hitmaker was filmed at Billie Eilish’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, just two weeks after her brother’s passing.
However, this appearance at Eilish’s concert does not come out of nowhere as the Like a Virgin songstress had a heartfelt reason behind making an appearance at the Birds of a Feather singer’s show.
As per a source, Madonna finds Billie Eilish’s relationship with her brother Finneas O'Connell “very moving,” and likes that the two siblings are very close to each other, especially after the Girl Gone Wild singer recently lost her brother, reported Daily Mail.
“Madonna finds the relationship that Billie shares with her brother very moving. Seeing how close they are is very meaningful to Madonna,” said the insider.
During the show, the Popular singer sat among the crowd instead of VIP arena as she did not want to get any special treatment and just wanted to enjoy the concert.
“She has been a huge supporter of Billie and adamantly defends her any chance she gets,” revealed the source.
Madonna has previously stood up to defend Billie Eilish from critics who slammed her for wearing a corset on Instagram.
On October 7, 2024, the Queen of Pop turned to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional tribute to her late brother after he lost his life to cancer.