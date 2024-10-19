King Charles shares rare video with Princess Anne amid Australia tour

King Charles III who last visited Australia as a Prince of Wales is back in the oceanic country as the Head of State.
As the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla kicked off their 8-day Australia tour on Friday, October 18, the Royal Family offered a look into Charles' 1970 visit to the country with a rare throwback video.
The nostalgic montage featured young Charles and his only sister, Anne, the Princess Royal, as they both had returned to the state with mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The Instagram reel showcased delightful bond of the brother-sister duo during their visit to Timbertop, where Charles was studying at the Geelong Grammar School, located near Mansfield in Victoria.
King Charles penned a heartfelt caption alongside the video, which read, "In 1966, when he was seventeen, The King spent two terms at Timbertop in the mountains of south-eastern Australia."
"The co-educational campus of Geelong Grammar School is located near Mansfield in Victoria, and combines normal schooling with outdoor activities, such as hiking, trail running, cross-country skiing and camping, to foster independence and initiative," he added.
"The King returned to the campus with his sister, The Princess Royal, in 1970, during an official visit to the country with Queen Elizabeth II and The late Duke of Edinburgh," his statement added.
This tour marks King Charles' first since becoming the King after his mother Queen Elizabeth's demise in September 2022.