Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest

A unique copy of the United States Constitution, which was printed shortly after 1787 Constitutional Convention, recently fetched more than $11 million during a live auction.
As per several reports, the identity of the buyer was not disclosed.
Bidding started at $1.1 million but quickly jumped to $5 million and after just over seven minutes the auction concluded with a final bid of $9 million.
A copy of the Constitution was discovered two years ago in a filing cabinet at the Hayes residence.
Another version of the Constitution, that was printed before Congress was sold in 2021 for more than $43 million.
This auction was previously scheduled for September 28, but due to Hurricane Helene the auction had to be postponed.
Other items offered for sale in the auction included a small painting of George Washington and a copy of the Articles of Confederation.
The painting was sold over $307,000, while the article fetched more than $1.2 million.