Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest

A copy of the Constitution was discovered two years ago in a filing cabinet at the Hayes residence

  • October 19, 2024
A unique copy of the United States Constitution, which was printed shortly after 1787 Constitutional Convention, recently fetched more than $11 million during a live auction.

As per several reports, the identity of the buyer was not disclosed.

Bidding started at $1.1 million but quickly jumped to $5 million and after just over seven minutes the auction concluded with a final bid of $9 million.

A copy of the Constitution was discovered two years ago in a filing cabinet at the Hayes residence.

Another version of the Constitution, that was printed before Congress was sold in 2021 for more than $43 million.

This auction was previously scheduled for September 28, but due to Hurricane Helene the auction had to be postponed.

Other items offered for sale in the auction included a small painting of George Washington and a copy of the Articles of Confederation.

The painting was sold over $307,000, while the article fetched more than $1.2 million.

Storm Ashley prompts yellow alert for high winds across the UK
Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan
Kamala Harris raises alarms about Trump's stamina in intense Michigan showdown
UK seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing under new Labour government
South Korea claims North Korean troops deployed to aid Russia in Ukraine conflict
Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to visit Indonesia for inauguration of new president
Canada warns Indian diplomats amid Khalistani terrorist killing
Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting
Cuba begins to restore power after nationwide blackout
Obama questions Trump’s ‘competence’ at Arizona rally for Harris
Trump slams judge for releasing 2020 election case details ahead of polls