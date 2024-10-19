Canada warns Indian diplomats amid Khalistani terrorist killing

The Foreign Minister of Canada, Melanie Joly, declared Indian diplomats as “persons of interest” amid Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing.
As per CBC News, on Saturday October 18, Joly stated “They’re clearly on notice, six of them have been expelled, including high commissioner of Ottawa. Others were mainly from Toronto and Vancouver”
Notably, she pointed on the 15 diplomats who are currently residing in Canada.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has reported multiple threats to the South Asian community, specifically the Sikh members of Pro-Khalistan who also alleged about the covert activities of Indian diplomats.
Foreign Minister revealed that the threat is real as RCMP announces the Canadian as frightened.
In a press conference in Montreal, Joly stated that such things never happened in the history and that level of repression cannot happen in Canadian soil.
Joly further accused Russia for transnational repression in Germany and UK, but noted that it had not occurred in Canada on this scale stating that government must stand firm.
Recently, India strongly rejected Canada’s claim on High Commissioner and diplomats, calling it a “preposterous imputation” and a part of Justin Trudeau’s political agenda.
It is pertinent to note that the South Asian country has also expelled 6 Canadians diplomats to condemn the baseless targeting of High Commissioner and other officials in Canada.