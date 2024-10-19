Shawn Mendes halts concert to honor late Liam Payne with unreleased track

Shawn Mendes halted his New York concert on Friday to honor Liam Payne after his tragic death.
During the performance at the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, Mendes took a moment to pay tribute to Payne.
“He was a beautiful soul and his eyes gleamed. It was beauty shining through his eyes,” he said of Payne.
Mendes continued, “I just want to take a second to send so much love to him wherever he is up there.”
“Liam, we love you. The world is crying for you, brother. And we’re all praying for your son and your family, and I miss you, man. So this one’s for you tonight, Liam, from all of us,” he noted.
Mendes then went to dedicate his unreleased track Heart of Gold to the late One Direction star.
He belted out lyrics that said, "You had a heart of gold / You left too soon/It was out of your control / Underneath your skin and bone / You had a heart of gold.”
“This one’s for you tonight, Liam, from all of us,” Mendes stated.
Besides Mendes, many other including his loved ones and celebrity friends have paid moving tributes to Payne since his death on Wednesday, October 17.
Liam died at the age of 31, after falling from third-floor balcony the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.