Donald Trump promises 'massive' tariffs if China dares to target Taiwan

Trump said that China would not dare to challenge him as President Xi knows the Republican is 'crazy'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Republican Donald Trump recently claimed that if he wins the election next month, he would impose tariffs on China if it tried to blockade Taiwan.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, Trump said that China would not dare to challenge him as President Xi Jinping is fully aware that the Republican is “crazy.”

He said, “I would say: if you go into Taiwan, I’m sorry to do this, I’m going to tax you at 150% to 200%.”

Trump further assured that he would not have to seek military help to prevent blockade of Taiwan, as President XI “respects me and he knows I’m [expletive] crazy”.

“I had a very strong relationship with him,” Trump said.

Trump added, “He was actually a really good, I don’t want to say friend - I don’t want to act foolish, ‘he was my friend’ - but I got along with him great. He’s a very fierce person.”

A recent poll revealed a close contest between both the candidates, as Harris held a marginal 3-percentage points lead over Trump.

