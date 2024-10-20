Sports

Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win

France's Olympic champion Cassandre Beaugrand completed the course in one hour 56 minutes 45 seconds

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win

France's Olympic champion Cassandre Beaugrand secured her first World Triathlon Championships tittle in Torremolinos.

As per several reports, the player started the fifth and final race of the series leading the overall rankings but took a wrong turn during the 1500m swim which saw her fall behind her rivals.

The 27-year-old successfully managed to rejoin the leaders by the beginning of the 40km bike ride and then pulled ahead in the middle of the 10km run.

Beaugrand completed the course in one hour 56 minutes 45 seconds, 37 seconds ahead of Britain's 2023 champion Beth Potter, while France's Emma Lombardi finished third in her last race at this level and GB's Vicky Holland fourth.

After that, the British team started a protest, causing delay in the results.

The reason for the protest has emerged after the leaders corrected Beaugrand's direction during the swim.

Great Britain's Olivia Mathias finished 14th, 2minutes 47sec behind winner Beaugrande, with teammate Jessica Flogger 16th, Kate Waugh 19th and 2020 world champion Georgia Taylor-Brown 21st.

Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win

Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Courteney Cox confesses about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone

Courteney Cox confesses about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone
Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest

Unseen US Constitution copy shakes up auction with unpredictable interest
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper

Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper

Sports News

Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Rafael Nadal all set for ‘nostalgic’ final play with Novak Djokovic
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Rafael Nadal makes shocking statement about his last match
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Ben Stokes apologises to teammates for losing cool during captaincy debut
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Babar Azam reacts to Pakistan's win over England in second test
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Danielle Collins set to return in 2025 despite announcing retirement plans
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Carlos Alcaraz outshines Rafael Nadal at Six Kings Slam semi-final
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Serena Williams shares major health update after undergoing surgery
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
NBA star Lonzo Ball celebrates comeback with solid performance in pre-season clash