Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win

France's Olympic champion Cassandre Beaugrand secured her first World Triathlon Championships tittle in Torremolinos.
As per several reports, the player started the fifth and final race of the series leading the overall rankings but took a wrong turn during the 1500m swim which saw her fall behind her rivals.
The 27-year-old successfully managed to rejoin the leaders by the beginning of the 40km bike ride and then pulled ahead in the middle of the 10km run.
Beaugrand completed the course in one hour 56 minutes 45 seconds, 37 seconds ahead of Britain's 2023 champion Beth Potter, while France's Emma Lombardi finished third in her last race at this level and GB's Vicky Holland fourth.
After that, the British team started a protest, causing delay in the results.
The reason for the protest has emerged after the leaders corrected Beaugrand's direction during the swim.
Great Britain's Olivia Mathias finished 14th, 2minutes 47sec behind winner Beaugrande, with teammate Jessica Flogger 16th, Kate Waugh 19th and 2020 world champion Georgia Taylor-Brown 21st.