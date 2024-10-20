Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown 

Selena Gomez looked mesmerising on the red carpet of 2024 Academy Museum Gala.
On Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building starlet raised the temperature at star-studded event with her navy Suede halter gown featuring an exposed leather bustier.
She finished the look with some statement chrome bracelets, earrings, and a pair of high heels.
Selena was styled by Erin Walsh, who’s famous for dressing stars like Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Banks.
The Who Says singer’s hairdresser was Marissa Marino. She styled the actress’s brunette lob in a slicked-back style.
Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Tyler Perry, and Academy Museum trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian co-chaired the gala in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, gala’s host committee include Hollywood stars like Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Selena graced the Academy Museum Gala after she attended a SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening of her new film Emilia Pérez in New York.
Her upcoming movie will be released on November 13, 2024