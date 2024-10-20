Entertainment

Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown

The Rare Beauty founder looked dazzling in a navy Suede halter gown with chrome bracelets on red carpet

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024
Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown
Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown 

Selena Gomez looked mesmerising on the red carpet of 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

On Saturday, the Only Murders in the Building starlet raised the temperature at star-studded event with her navy Suede halter gown featuring an exposed leather bustier.

She finished the look with some statement chrome bracelets, earrings, and a pair of high heels.

Selena was styled by Erin Walsh, who’s famous for dressing stars like Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Banks.

The Who Says singer’s hairdresser was Marissa Marino. She styled the actress’s brunette lob in a slicked-back style.

credits: Getty Images
credits: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Tyler Perry, and Academy Museum trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian co-chaired the gala in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, gala’s host committee include Hollywood stars like Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and Jennifer Lawrence. 

Selena graced the Academy Museum Gala after she attended a SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening of her new film Emilia Pérez in New York.

Her upcoming movie will be released on November 13, 2024

Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown

Selena Gomez turns heads at Academy Museum Gala in iconic Suede gown

Google Photos unveils game-changing feature for automatic folder backups

Google Photos unveils game-changing feature for automatic folder backups
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive criticism for buying holiday home in Portugal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive criticism for buying holiday home in Portugal
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win

Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win

Entertainment News

Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Courteney Cox confesses about struggling with daughter’s latest life milestone
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Eminem's pal 50 Cent makes surprising prediction about 'Slim Shady' rapper
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Shawn Mendes halts concert to honor late Liam Payne with unreleased track
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Zayn Malik postpones STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour after Liam Payne death
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Liam Payne's sister promises to 'take care' of his son Bear in heartbreaking statement
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Kanye West looks unbothered at dinner date with Bianca Censori amid lawsuits
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Andrew Garfield credits Jessica Chastain for generous act amid his mother's final days
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Angelina Jolie, 'boyfriend' Akala step out for 'Maria' premiere in London
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Liam Payne Death: Report unveils stunning findings about singer’s final days
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Taylor Swift hints at new ‘Reputation’ album with THIS move
Cassandre Beaugrand makes history with first World Triathlon Championship win
Katy Perry cheers on Harris’ campaign team, ignites Trump’s fiery criticism