Kanye West looks unbothered at dinner date with Bianca Censori amid lawsuits

Kanye West is currently facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits

  • by Web Desk
  October 19, 2024
Kanye West looks unbothered at dinner date with Bianca Censori amid multiple lawsuits
Kanye West looks unbothered at dinner date with Bianca Censori amid multiple lawsuits

Kanye West looked carefree and unbothered during dinner date with wife Bianca Censori on Friday night, amid ongoing sexual assault lawsuits.

The couple appeared to be in high spirit as they quashed divorce rumors which ignited last week, suggesting that the couple had parted ways after less than two years of marriage.

West and Censori, who are currently in Tokyo, spotted spending night at the Gold Bar at EDITION club alongside rapper’s colleague Aus Taylor.

The rapper could be seen beaming in photos as he donned a brown leather jacket with black sunglasses for the night out.

Kanye West looks unbothered at dinner date with Bianca Censori amid lawsuits

This outing come amid the ongoing bombshell lawsuit against West by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta.

Last week, Pisciotta updated her lawsuit that was filed in June against the rapper for sexual harassment and stalking during her time at Yeezy in 2021-22.

Additionally, an insider has suggested to Daily Mail that the split rumor were a publicity stunt manufactured by the rapper to overshadow the bombshell lawsuit against him.

“Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy's level and he has been speaking to his legal reps,” the source said.

They added, “Some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit.”

In updated lawsuit, Pisciotta claimed that Kanye West tried to have sex with her again, and when she refused, he almost raped her a second time.

