Liam Payne's sister promises to 'take care' of his son Bear in heartbreaking statement

Liam Payne's sister Ruth issues heart-wrenching statement after his tragic death on October 16

  • by Web Desk
  October 19, 2024
Liam Payne's sister Ruth has finally broken her silence after his tragic death on Wednesday, October 16.

Out for the first time about his death, saying "I'm sorry I couldn't save you" in a heartbreaking message.

In a long open letter on Instagram, Ruth expressed that’s he is still struggling to comprehend Liam’s sudden demise and all she wants is to speak to him.

“I don't believe this is happening … Liam is my best friend, no one could ever make me laugh as much as him, doing his impressions always had me creasing and he loved seeing how much of a laugh he could get," she started.

Liam sister further noted, "I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to have you, and quite often over the last few years you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you. You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music.”

In the open letter, Ruth promised Liam that “We'll take care of Bear and he will always know how incredible his dad is and how much you idolise him.”

"I'm sorry I couldn't save you. Love you, oh how my heart misses you, Ru xxx" she concluded.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31 on Wednesday after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

