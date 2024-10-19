Angelina Jolie, 'boyfriend' Akala step out for 'Maria' premiere in London

Angelina Jolie made a stunning appearance at the London premiere of her film Maria, with rumoured boyfriend Akala by her side.
The Maleficent star and her rumoured beau attended the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday.
Jolie ignited speculation about a romantic relationship with the 40-year-old British rapper after they were spotted leaving her hotel at the Venice International Film Festival in August.
She made several public appearances with Akala amid her longstanding legal battle with Brad Pitt.
Notably, the insiders claimed to PEOPLE Jolie and Akala are just good friends.
On her arrival on the red carpet, the actress served looks in a black blazer with matching trousers.
She also wore a matching low-cut blouse while she added height to her frame with a pair of black boots.
Jolie enhanced her ensemble with a set of gold drop earrings, allowing her blonde hair to cascade freely over her shoulders.
The Oscar-winning actress highlighted her inherent beauty with a subtle selection of makeup.
Their recent outing came over the heels of Jolie and Akala making things official on Instagram with their rumoured romance.
The rapper was spotted at a party in New York City thrown by Angelina for her company Atelier Jolie in early October.