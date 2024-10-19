Zayn Malik postpones STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour after Liam Payne death

The former One Direction alum Zayn Malik has postponed the US leg of his STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR after the "heartbreaking loss" of ex bandmate, Liam Payne.
Following the tragic and sudden death of the former One Direction member Liam, on Wednesday October 16, 2024 in Argentina, Zayn has postponed his first ever solo tour.
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday Zayn made an emotional announcement for his fans noting, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour."
The Night Changes crooner further revealed that, "The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them at soon at it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."
This sad update from the American singer comes just a day after he broke silence over Liam's death, who left his friend, family and fans grieving earlier this week after falling off of a hotel balcony in Argentina.
Mourning the loss of his former bandmate, Zayn penned a emotional note for the late singer.
"I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he noted.
Zayn went on "I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."
He continued, "there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated."
"I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are," added the Just Wanna Keep Calling Your Name hitmaker.
It is pertinent to note, Liam Payne was not in contact with his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Nial Horan, and Louis Tomilson.